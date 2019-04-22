Five Algerian billionaires arrested over corruption

Five billionaires were arrested as part of anti- graft investigation in Algeria.

Report informs citing Reuters that the due information was provided by the Algerian state television.

As noted, the authorities arrested the richest businessman in the country, Issad Rebrab, whose fortune is estimated at $3.8 billion by Forbes.

An Algerian court has already summoned former prime minister Ahmed Ouyahia and current Finance Minister Mohamed Loukal, two close associates of Bouteflika, in an investigation into suspected misuse of public money