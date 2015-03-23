First round of regional elections held in France

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ The first round of regional elections at the departmental level was held in France, Report citing Euronews. In contrary to expectations, "Front National" Marine Le Pen did not win in the first round. According to preliminary data, Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration, anti-euro, extreme right Front National Party lags behind in the exit polls, on 24.5 percent. If confirmed, the results will prove to be a setback for Le Pen, who was hoping to come out on top in the first round.

A former president Nicolas Sarkozy, who led the center-right Union for a Popular Movement (UMP), which is leading in the first round, said: "I call on all the French, who want change, to mobilize in the next round to secure the success achieved."

The second round of elections will take place in a week.