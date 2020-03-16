Media: First coronavirus death recorded in Mexico

The first victim of the coronavirus presumably was a 71-year-old Mexican businessman named Jose Kuri, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to local media, he died the day before.

The man tested positive for coronavirus after a trip to the United States. Kuri was the head of two companies, Grupo Financiero Inbursa and Minera Frisco, and was a member of the Board of Directors of seven other companies.

At present, the authorities have not officially confirmed that the cause of death was COVID-19.

Mexico has reported 53 cases of coronavirus. The Mexican authorities announced the cancellation of classes and sports events in schools, universities, and kindergartens from March 20 to April 20. The Governor of the second largest state of Jalisco did not agree with the conservative measures of the Federal center and announced the introduction of quarantine from March 17, immediately after the long weekend.