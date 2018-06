Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ The fire, which broke out earlier in the day in the Wallerstein municipality, caused six tenants to require medical assistance, Report informs referring to the TASS, the Spiegel magazine said.

The German police detained a man suspected in the attack, the outlet added.

The local law enforcement has not ruled out xenophobic motives of the attack, as the injured come from the families of immigrants.