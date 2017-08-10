Fires in southern France force 400 people out of homes

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least 400 people were evacuated in the southern France because of a natural fire with an area of about 500 hectares, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The fire began on Wednesday afternoon, 40 km west of the city of Montpellier. After that, the local authorities decided to proactively evacuate about 400 people from the camping and apartment buildings located in the immediate vicinity of the fire.

About 300 firefighters, six helicopters and several fire planes were involved in the fire fighting. At 20.45fire prevented from spreading.

Information on casualties or injured not given yet.