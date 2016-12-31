Firefighters rescued over 20 people trapped on ride in US

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Twenty riders and one ride operator were rescued from a ride at the southern California amusement park, Knott’s Berry Farm on Friday night, with some being trapped for more than seven hours.

The riders, both children and adults, were harnessed to firefighters and hugging them tightly as they were lowered one-by-one from the Sky Cabin.

The mechanics couldn't fix the mechanism of descent and called the fire department three hours after breakage.

Rescue operation was successful after 8 hours after breakage of the attraction.