Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ New firefight took place in the 20th arrondissement of Paris, at least one person was injured, Report informs citing the television channel BFMTV.

According to the channel, a skirmish occurred at the store that sells kosher products.

AFP informs, one man was taken as a hostage.

According to the latest information at least 2 people dead.