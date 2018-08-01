Fire Victims’ Family sue authorities over deaths near Athens

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ / The first lawsuit was filed by the relatives of the victims against the Greek authorities in connection with the death of people as a result of fires, Report informs citing the TASS.

It is reported that the lawsuit was filed by relatives of people killed in the resort village of Neos Voutzas in the North-East of Attica.

The defendants in this case will be the Secretary-General of Civil Protection of Greece Interior Ministry , Yannis Kapakis, the Governor of the capital region Attica, Rena Duru, the mayor of the municipality of Marathon Ilias Psinakis, as well as a number of lower-ranking officials, police and fire service.

The number of victims of forest fires in the suburbs of Athens has reached 91. At the end of July, the first Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Nikos Toskas said that the investigating authorities had evidence that the cause of catastrophic fires in the East of the capital region of Attica was arson.