Fire occurs in one of the world's highest residential buildings in Dubai

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The fire, that occurred on the night from Thursday to Friday in one of the highest residential skyscrapers of the world Torch Tower in Dubai (UAE), has already been extinguished.

Report informs referring to the Civil Defense Administration of the Emirates.

“General Rashed Tani Al Matrushi, Director of Dubai’s Civil Defense, announced that the incident had been eliminated,” the Administration’s Press Service reported.

“No information has been provided regarding casualties yet,” the Emirates’ Administration said in a statement. According to the statement, fire victims will be provided with shelters in the Princess Tower skyscraper.

Fire in Torch Tower occurred in 2015 as well. Then, hundreds of people were evacuated; tens of people were injured.