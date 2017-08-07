Fire occurs in Dubai high-rise tower

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ A fire has struck another high-rise tower in the Dubai Marina.

Report informs, TASS quotes Dubai Civil Defense.

Fire occurred at Movenpick hotel Jumeirah Beach Residence on August 7 morning.

Notably, this is the third fire in the region over the past two weeks, which is popular with tourists and many foreigners living in the area. A fire broke out in 87-storey Torch Tower on August 4, and 73-storey Tiger Tower skyscraper on August 6.