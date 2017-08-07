 Top
    Close photo mode

    Fire occurs in Dubai high-rise tower

    Fire spread upwards 87-storey Torch Tower, 73-storey Tiger Tower

    Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ A fire has struck another high-rise tower in the Dubai Marina.

    Report informs, TASS quotes Dubai Civil Defense.

    Fire occurred at Movenpick hotel Jumeirah Beach Residence on August 7 morning.

    Notably, this is the third fire in the region over the past two weeks, which is popular with tourists and many foreigners living in the area. A fire broke out in 87-storey Torch Tower on August 4, and 73-storey Tiger Tower skyscraper on August 6. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi