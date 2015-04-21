Fire in southern Siberia: at least 34 die

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Large-scale fires in southern Siberia killed 34 people, more than 7.5 thousand residents injured.

Report informs citing the Tass it is reported on Tuesday by the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Vladimir Puchkov at a meeting in Khakassia, lead by the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"34 people dead today in southern Siberia", said the head of the Ministryof Emergency Situations.

According to him, the emergency situation occurred "as a result of abnormal weather changes and unauthorized agricultural fires and burning debris on private backyards."The most difficult situation was in Khakassia, Krasnoyarsk and the Trans-Baikal edges.Houses, social infrastructure, agriculture, energy and communications destroyed as a result of disaster, the minister added.

According to him, more than 1.4 thousand people sought medical treatment, 77 injured are currently in hospitals- including four people delivered by charter flight of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to specialized hospitals in Moscow.