    Fire in central Paris leaves at least eight people dead

    Four others reported injured, as firefighters continue to battle flames at five-storey building in 18th arrondissement

    Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ A fire in the centre of Paris has left at least eight people dead, French police have said. Four others are reported to be injured.

    Around 100 firefighters remain on the scene, at rue Myrha in the 18th arrondissement, Report informs referring to French media.

    The fire began overnight in a five-story residential building in the Goutte d’Or neighbourhood in the north of the city.

    Local residents posted images of the fire, which appeared to be centred on the roof and upper storeys of the building.

