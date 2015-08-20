Fire in museum complex in Paris covered 10 thousand square meters

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Fire in museum of science and industry in the north-east of Paris, captured 10 thousand square meters, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

Two people injured in fire, but no deaths have been reported.

At the moment, the fire covered an exhibition hall and a cinema museum.

Fire in the museum complex of Science and Industry in Paris took place on Thursday night. There are more than 120 firefighters, fire not extinguished yet.