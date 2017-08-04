Fire hits world's biggest fish market in Tokyo

© The Japan Times

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Dozens of fire engines battled a blaze at the famous Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo on Thursday.

Report informs citing the Russian media, fire ocurred on August 3 night. Although no one was injured, the market area of 935 square meters burned.

As a result of the fire, seven buildings were damaged. It took about 15 hours to extinguish the fire.

The causes are still unknown, the incident is being investigated.

Notably, the market created in Tokyo 80 years ago, is visited by tens of thousands people every year. The market is one of the most popular places among tourists.