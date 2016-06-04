Fire erupts at Pakistan national airline facility

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ A spokesman for Pakistan's national airline says a fire has broken out at its precision engineering department at the international airport in Karachi and is likely to damage spare parts.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Daniyal Gilani says firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze, which erupted early Saturday. He says no one was injured and the incident has not affected flight operations.

Gilani says it is not clear what caused the fire.