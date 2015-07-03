Fire breaks out at nuclear power plant in France

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ A strong fire broke out at "Paluel" Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the north of France.

Report informs referring to the Russian media.

About 70 fire engines were called to the scene and the fire was extinguished for 6 hours.

According to the leadership of the NPP, radioactive waste did not burn. All plant employees left the scene unharmed.

The plant is located in Normandy. There 4 power blocks at the station. Currently, 3 of them operate. The plant has nearly 1,250 employees.