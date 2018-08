© ANI

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ A fire broke out on the 12th floor of the Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Mumbai's Parel area on Wednesday morning, Report informs quoting Indian media.

14 fire brigades have been involved in the cite. It’s reported that four people were rescued, two died and fourteen injured in the fire.

According to police officer, at least ten people are inside the building.