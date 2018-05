Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ A blast occurred in a seven-storey building in Idlib, Syria, at least 28 people killed and 135 injured.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, head of Idlib's Civil Defence Mustafa al-Haj Yousef said.

According to him, the causes of the explosion have not been determined yet.

The injured are in serious condition.