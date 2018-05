Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ A blaze at an illegal fireworks factory in Jharkhand state of India killed at least 8 people, 25 injured.

The fire broke out yesterday in Kumardhubi, East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand state where local residents established illegal fireworks production.

Blaze led to collapse of the part of the building.

Rescue work is underway, people may still be trapped under the rubble.