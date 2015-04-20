Finnish Prime Minister Acknowledges Opposition’s Election Victory

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The parliament election took place in Finland on Sunday. The Center Party is reportedly aiming to take 46 seats in the country's parliament, while Stubb's National Coalition Party is expected to secure 37 seats.

"The winner of the elections is clearly the Centre Party," Stubb was quoted as saying by the national Yle broadcaster.

Given the victory of the opposition, Stubb might be leaving the office that he assumed only 10 months ago.

Report informs referring the information given by theSputnik News, the turnout at the election was 70 percent.