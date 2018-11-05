Finland to chair Council of Europe from late November

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ / Finland will take over the presidency in the Council of Europe on November 21, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"The priorities of the Finnish presidency in the Council of Europe include strengthening of the system of human rights and the rule of law in Europe; supporting equality and women's rights; focus on youth and prevention of its radicalization," reads the message by the government of the country.

Finland would also like to deepen its understanding of the impact of new technologies on human rights. An international conference on artificial intelligence and human rights will be organized in Helsinki on 26-27 February 2019.

It is noted that the Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland is planning to visit Finland on 8 November, where he will meet with Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini, President Sauli Niinistö and speaker of Parliament Paula, Risikko.

Finland's presidency of the Council of Europe will last until the end of May 2019.