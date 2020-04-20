Finland’s pandemic death toll reaches 98

Finland has reported four more deaths and 85 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, thus the pandemic tally has reached 3,868 in the country, bringing the death toll to 98. The average age of the victims is 82.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,400,000 globally, resulting in more than 636 378 recoveries and over 166 058 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.