Finland named priorities as chairman of EU Council

Combating climate change, strengthening the common values of the European Union and the safety of citizens are priorities of the Finland's Presidency of the EU Council, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne said in the European Parliament.

"Our priorities are to strengthen the position of the EU as a leader in the fight against climate change, strengthen the values of the EU and the rule of law, as well as the safety of citizens," Rinne said.

According to him, leadership in climate protection means commitment to achieving EU carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Our goal is to reach agreement on the main elements of this plan by the end of 2019,” he said, adding that decisions in this area should also be 'socially sustainable.'

"We need to increase employment through the development of a bioeconomy and a circular economy," the prime minister specified.