Finland intends to discuss its withdrawal from Eurozone

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Member of European Parliament Paavo Väyrynen submitted petition on Finland's withdrawal from the eurozone to Parliament. Report informs citing the Finnish media, civic initiative has collected about 53 thousand signatures.

According to Väyrynen, "The idea of withdrawal from the euro zone is very popular, and about half of citizens in favor of holding a referendum on the subject."

MEP believes that Finland should abandon the euro, in order to achieve economic growth and to ensure its economic independence.

Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Maria Lohela confirmed that the issue would be submitted for consideration to the supreme legislative body of the country.