Finland calls priorities of presidency in European Union

Countering hybrid threats and misinformation will be one of the priorities of the Finnish EU presidency, which will move from Romania in July, Report informs citing Minister of Foreign Affairs Timo Soini said.

"The EU presidency will move to Finland in July. Our program will be completed as soon as the new government is sworn in. We will focus on education, rule of law, media and hybrid threats. As for the Eastern partnership, the issue of resistance to challenges will be the main one during our presidency," Soini said speaking at the Eastern partnership conference in Brussels.

The Minister also announced plans to hold a ministerial meeting on education in Brussels in November and a meeting on the issues of media and counter the problem of disinformation in Helsinki in December.

The EU presidency has been organized in recent years on the principle of the "Troika": three countries each work for six months on the implementation of the common framework program.

This cycle will be chaired by Croatia, Finland and Romania.