Final phase of Brexit talks begin on December 4

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The final phase of negotiations on the UK's withdrawal from the EU will begin on December 4.

Report informs citing the TASS, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on his arrival at the Fifth Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels.

"I will meet prime minister Theresa May on December 4. Strictly speaking, the final phase will begin on December 4," he said, noting that "there is a movement" in the negotiation process.

"I hope that the talks will go in the right direction," Juncker said.

The talks between London and Brussels on terms on which the UK will withdraw from the EU began in the Belgian capital on June 19. The dialogue should last until November 2018, after which the parties will have six months to ratify the agreements reached in national parliaments.

Exit from the EU should be carried out on March 29, 2019 at 23:00 London time.