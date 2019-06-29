Final declaration adopted by result of G20 summit

The G20 summit has ended in Osaka.

According to Report, following the two-day meeting, the leaders of the G20 member countries adopted a joint declaration in which they confirmed their commitment to “sustainable and balanced economic growth”, supported the need for WTO reform, agreed on cross-border information exchange for sustainable growth, noted the need for measures to fight climate change.

It is noted that the next G20 summits will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2020, in Italy in 2021 and in India in 2022.