Fights in southwestern Yemen claimed lives of 38 people

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ 38 people, including 6 military were killed in Taiz province as a result of the latest clashes between the pro-government forces of Yemen with fighters of the Ansarullah movement (Hussites) and supporters of the overthrown President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Report informs, Colonel Mansour al-Hassani, representative of government forces in the region, told Anadolu.

He added that dozens of people wounded, including 27 military.

In turn, Air Force of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes on Hussites facilities in Maqbanah, western Taiz, resulting in the destruction of two vehicles, Al-Hassani noted.