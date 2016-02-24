Fidel Castro's older brother dies at age 91

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ramon Castro, brother to Cuban leaders Fidel and Raul Castro, has died, a government-run newspaper reported Tuesday.

Report informs referring to the BBC, he was 91.

The oldest of the three Castro brothers, Ramon was born Oct. 14, 1924, according to a death notice printed in Granma Internacional, a government-owned newspaper.

He died Tuesday morning in Havana.

Ramon never rose to the same leadership levels as his younger brothers, both of whom served as presidents of the communist country, but he did hold government positions in the agricultural sector, according to the obituary.

Known by his nickname “Mongo,” Ramon was born in Biran in the province of Holguin. His bearded appearance led him to be frequently mistaken for his brother, Fidel.