 Top
    Close photo mode

    Fidel Castro's eldest son commits suicide

    Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart had been in a deeply depressed state

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro killed himself on Thursday after months of treatment for depression, state media reported. He was 68. 

    Report informs citing the TASS, local Gramma newspaper wrote.

    Official website Cubadebate said Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart had been in a "deeply depressed state." 

    The oldest son of Cuba's late revolutionary leader was known for his resemblance to his father, earning him the nickname Fidelito or Little Fidel.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi