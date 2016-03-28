Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Fidel Castro had some harsh words for Barack Obama after his visit to Cuba last week.

The former Cuban leader laid into Obama and his visit in El Granma, Report informs citing the BBC. Obamamet with current Cuban President Raúl Castro on the historic visit, but not his brother Fidel.

“Native populations do not exist at all in the minds of Obama,” Castro wrote. “Nor does he say that racial discrimination was swept away by the Revolution; that retirement and salary of all Cubans were enacted by this before Mr. Barack Obama was 10 years old.”

Castro also harkened back to the 1961 failed invasion of the Bay of Pigs, saying, “Nothing can justify this premeditated attack that cost our country hundreds of killed and wounded.”

The former leader, now 89, also said that Cuba “has no need of gifts” from the United States.