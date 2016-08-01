FETÖ-linked two schools and a hospital closed in Somalia

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Government of Somalia has closed FETÖ-linked two schools and a hospital in the country.

Report informs referring to the Turkish Milliyet, the official Mogadishu approved treatment of Ankara after the coup attempt on July 15.

According to the information, the police has conducted operations in Somalia and closed two largest schools owned by the Turkish Nile Academy and Deva hospital.

It was noted that many Turks working there have left the country.