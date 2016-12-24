FBI warns of ISIS attacks on Christmas in US

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned American citizens about possible "Islamic state"-inspired terrorist attacks during the New Year holidays.

In a joint bulletin with the Department of Homeland Security on Friday, the FBI told local law enforcement that churches and holiday gatherings were the prime targets for the attacks, Report informs citing the CNN.

The warning came after a list of churches across the US was posted on a social media group affiliated with ISIS.

FBI spokesman Andrew Ames said that the agency knew about the list and was investigating its credibility.

Asking for extra vigilance at churches over Christmas, the bulletin said followers of the terror group “continue aspirational calls for attacks on holiday gatherings, including targeting churches.”

Authorities in major American cities have increased security measures for the New Year holiday in the wake of Monday's attack in the German capital of Berlin, where a truck driver rammed his vehicle into a Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring some 50 more.