    FBI reassigns personnel in Asia amid misconduct allegations

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The FBI has reassigned several employees based in Asia amid allegations of misconduct.

    Report informs citing The Wall Street Journal that the Justice Department's inspector general was investigating allegations against FBI employees in some half a dozen cities, including locations in East and Southeast Asia. The issue is related to the allegations that FTB employees  were involved in banquets and feasts and joined women of easy virtue .

    The Department says, "upon learning of these allegations of misconduct, action was taken to reassign certain personnel to non-operational roles while the allegations are reviewed."

