FBI gets permission to break into world computers and phones

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ US Supreme Court approved an amendment to the federal criminal procedural law in the form of Article 41, which allows the FBI to break into computers and phones all over the world, Report informs citing the Reuters.

Now, the secret service officers can obtain formal permission through any American court to hack the device not only in the US but also abroad.Previously Bureau agents had to obtain a warrant for breaking gadget only through the court, to which the suspect was linked geographically.

Democratic senator Ron Wyden tried to stop the adoption of this amendment three times during six months, but his decision was contested every time by senator from the Republican Party John Cornyn.

According to Wyden, this amendment is one of the biggest mistakes of United States over the past few years.