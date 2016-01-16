FBI arrests one of its 10 most wanted

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The FBI’s Denver chapter has arrested one of its most wanted fugitives, Myloh Mason, also known as the “Scream Robber.” The suspect is alleged to have donned a ‘Scream’ mask during two bank robberies in Colorado last fall, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

There was a $100,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest.

“The capture of this dangerous felon means our community is safer, because we believe Mason would have continued committing violent crimes while he was on the run,” said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge, Thomas Ravenelle.

The FBI said a SWAT team surrounded a Motel 6 on Friday, evacuated the building, and then called for Myloh Mason to come out with his hands up.

Mason, 25, along with two others, is believed to have robbed at least two banks in Lakewood, Colorado last fall while wearing costumes and masks from the movie Scream. The horror movie masks are loosely based upon Edvard Munch’s famous 19th century painting, The Scream.