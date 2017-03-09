FBI and CIA launch joint investigation into leakage of classified information

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ US federal agencies have launched a criminal investigation into the public release of documents said to detail CIA hacking tools.

Report informs citing the BBC, US officials said.

They told US media that the FBI and CIA were co-ordinating the inquiry after Wikileaks published thousands of files.

These carried claims that the CIA had developed ways to listen in on smartphone and smart TV microphones.

The CIA, FBI and White House have declined to comment on the authenticity of the files leaked on Tuesday.

A CIA spokesperson on Wednesday: "The American public should be deeply troubled by any Wikileaks disclosure designed to damage the intelligence community's ability to protect America against terrorists and other adversaries.

"Such disclosures not only jeopardise US personnel and operations, but also equip our adversaries with tools and information to do us harm."