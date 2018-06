Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ 27 students injured in a bus accident in Songkhla province, southern Thailand.

Report informs citing TASS, local police reported.

The bus, which was carrying 50 children on an excursion, flew off the road, hit a tree and overturned. Rescuers, arrived at the scene, hospitalized the victims. Police is investigating circumstances of the accident.