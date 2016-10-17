Farewell to the King of Thailand will last few months

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Residents of Thailand come to Bangkok to pay their last respects to King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away on October 13 after a long illness.

Report informs citing the TASS, farewell is expected to take several months.

The monarch's body was delivered to the hospital in Grand Palace on the day after his death.

At the moment, the coffin with the embalmed body placed inside special structures - tombs and funerary urns, called "cat" in Thai.

According to tradition, the Buddhist monks during the 172 days will be nearby, reading a prayer for the repose of Bhumibol Adulyadej.