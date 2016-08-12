Farewell ceremony takes place with Queen of Romania - PHOTO

Bucharest. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Farewell ceremony with Queen Anne is being held at Royal Palace in Bucharest, capital of Romania.

Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs, the ceremony, which has started yesterday, will continue till 22:00 pm.

Hundreds of Romanians are visiting the Royal Palace as a respect to Queen Anne.

On August 10, farewell ceremony firstly was held at Peles Castle Honour Hall in Sinaia city and attended by Romanian state and government officials, public figures and relatives of the royal family and members of the public.

Notably, spouse of former king of Romania Michael, 92-year-old Queen Anne has died in Morges hospital, Switzerland on August 1. On August 9, the body of the Queen was brought to Romania.On August 13, the funeral ceremony of the Queen will take place. After the funeral ceremony to be held at Curtea de Argeş Cathedral, she will be buried. 1500 police, servicemen and gendarmerie forces were involved during the ceremony to ensure safety.