Famous CBS News journalist killed in a car crash

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Journalist of CBS News Bob Simon killed in a car crash in New York.
Report informs, for many years Simon worked as a correspondent of the program 60 Minutes and he was 73 years old.
At the time of the accident a journalist was in the back seat of the car.The driver lost control and crashed into a car standing at a traffic light.Then the car ran into a fence.
Bob Simon seriously injured and died. The driver was hospitalized with feet and hand injuries.
During his career, Simon was awarded with 27 Emmy awards.
