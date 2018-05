Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ Four people, including 2-year-old girl are dead after a fire broke out early Wednesday at a plastics factory in Taichung's Wuri District of Taiwan, Report informs referring to TASS.

The victims were identified as a mother and father, a 2-year-old child and a grandmother, 80. The plastics factory located on the first floor of the house, where the family lived.

Cause of the incident is investigated.