Facebook 'founder' seeks asylum in Ecuador

A New York man charged with trying to defraud Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg is seeking asylum in Ecuador, Report informs citing Reuters.

Paul Ceglia expressed his “desire to receive territorial asylum from the Ecuadorean state, and there is a formal request to the Ecuadorean government,” Ceglia’s lawyer, Roberto Calderon, said in a telephone interview.

Ceglia believes that he would be in danger if he was returned to the United States, the lawyer said.

Ceglia was arrested in Ecuador in 2018 after fleeing the United States more than three years ago to avoid facing trial.

Calderon said the Ecuadorean Foreign Ministry asked the Interior Ministry to suspend his extradition to the United States until the asylum request is resolved.