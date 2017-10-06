Explosive item found at Swedish airport

© AFP 2017 / Jonathan Nackstrand

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ A man in his twenties was stopped at Gothenburg's Landvetter airport, in Sweden, trying to board a flight.

Part of the airport, which operates a number of flights to Britain, was evacuated as the bomb squad was called to deal with the device.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the device was reportedly found in luggage.

Two small cans of dark liquid and one larger can of white liquid were discovered.

The substance is thought to be triacetron trioxide. It is a powerful explosive used to make the suicide vests used during the 2015 Paris attack, and again in the rucksack bomb that killed 22 during the Manchester Arena bombing.