Explosion rocks US state of Illinois - PHOTO - VIDEO

A massive, ground-shaking explosion took place in the city of Waukegan in Lake County, Illinois.

Report informs citing the Russian press that the due information provided by the Sheriff's office of the district on Twitter page.

Employees of the Fire Department, police and doctors are working at the scene.

Victims and injured have not been reported yet.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office urged everyone to stay out of the area to allow first-responders to conduct operations.