    Explosion rocks Kabul, one person killed

    The incident took place in Karte Naw area of the city

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Powerful explosion has been reported in capital Kabul. Report informs citing the Xinhua News Agency eyewitnesses said one person was killed.

    The incident took place in Karte Naw area of the city but the main type of the blast has not been ascertained so far.

    Preliminary reports suggest the target of the explosion was a vehicle belonging to an organization and the victim of the incident was the driver of the vehicle.

    No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

