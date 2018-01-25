Explosion occurs near Kirkuk mosque

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ A car bomb exploded in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk.
Report informs referring to the TASS, Iraqi interior ministry said.
The incident took place near a mosque.
No information reported on dead or injured yet.
Sədrəddin İsmayılov
