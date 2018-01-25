 Top
    Explosion occurs near Kirkuk mosque

    © Global Look Press / Ako Zengana

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ A car bomb exploded in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

    Report informs referring to the TASS, Iraqi interior ministry said.

    The incident took place near a mosque.

    No information reported on dead or injured yet. 

