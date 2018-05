Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful explosion occurred near the Church of Christ’s Resurrection in Podgorica, Montenegro.

Report informs citing the TASS, Montenegrin state TV channel reports.

According to information, the blast occurred on August 9 morning.

No one was injured, great material damage was caused in the business premises and vehicles nearby.

The explosion echoed in all parts of the city.

The investigation is underway.