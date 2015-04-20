 Top
    Close photo mode

    Explosion occurs in Somalia near UN mission

    There are two versions of how the explosion occurred

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least six people were killed in an explosion near the UN mission in the Somali town of Garowe. Report informs referring to the press service of the UN.

    It is reported that presumably a vehicle parked next to the building, which contained an explosive device. According to other information, a man committed suicide with explosive device.

    Garowe - the administrative capital of the autonomous Puntland region in northeastern Somalia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi