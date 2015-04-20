Explosion occurs in Somalia near UN mission

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least six people were killed in an explosion near the UN mission in the Somali town of Garowe. Report informs referring to the press service of the UN.

It is reported that presumably a vehicle parked next to the building, which contained an explosive device. According to other information, a man committed suicide with explosive device.

Garowe - the administrative capital of the autonomous Puntland region in northeastern Somalia.