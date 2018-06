Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least 7 people died as a result of the explosion took place near a bus stop in northern Nigeria. Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti".

"The explosion took place near the bus stop in the city of Damaturu," "Reuters" agency reports citing the witnesses.

Earlier, the government officials said that "Boko Haram" radical group militants seized Nigeria's northeastern province Marte.